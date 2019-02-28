Golden Bears Hold Sendoff Party

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech basketball held a celebration/sendoff party in Beckley Wednesday evening, following the Golden Bears’ wins in the River States Conference Tournament.

The Golden Bear women are the seventh seed in the Naismith Bracket of the NAIA Division II National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa. They face Indiana Tech in the first round on Wednesday, March 6 at 2:45 PM ET.

The men’s team is headed to the championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a second straight year, earning the top seed in the Duer Bracket. They will meet College of the Ozarks on Thursday, March 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Seniors Savannah Shamblin and Elisha Boone say the crowd support played a role in their RSC tournament success, but they’re also balancing how to focus on their upcoming NAIA tournament games.