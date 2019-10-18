Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Sports News Sports Golden Bears Edge Rio Grande in Double Overtime
SportsSports News

Golden Bears Edge Rio Grande in Double Overtime

Matt DigbyBy Oct 18, 2019, 00:11 am

27
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A second-overtime goal from Fletcher Caponecchia was the difference as WVU Tech men’s soccer stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Rio Grande at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Complex.

In a matchup of two teams ranked in the NAIA top 20 nationally, both teams created chances early. The Golden Bears had a spell during the first half where they had several shots on target, including one that deflected off the post. In goal, Jorge Martinez recorded four saves, including one off a penalty in the second half; Richard Dearle had six saves for the RedStorm.

In the first game of a doubleheader, Rio Grande women’s soccer overcame an early deficit to win 3-2 against WVU Tech; Princeton alumna Brittany Dye scored a goal for the Lady Golden Bears. Also, Concord women’s soccer won 3-1 over Frostburg State Thursday afternoon in Beckley. However, the Mountain Lion men lost 5-0 on the road to the Bobcats.

Previous PostWVU Men Picked Fifth in Preseason Basketball Poll
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X