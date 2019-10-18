Golden Bears Edge Rio Grande in Double Overtime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A second-overtime goal from Fletcher Caponecchia was the difference as WVU Tech men’s soccer stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Rio Grande at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Complex.

In a matchup of two teams ranked in the NAIA top 20 nationally, both teams created chances early. The Golden Bears had a spell during the first half where they had several shots on target, including one that deflected off the post. In goal, Jorge Martinez recorded four saves, including one off a penalty in the second half; Richard Dearle had six saves for the RedStorm.

In the first game of a doubleheader, Rio Grande women’s soccer overcame an early deficit to win 3-2 against WVU Tech; Princeton alumna Brittany Dye scored a goal for the Lady Golden Bears. Also, Concord women’s soccer won 3-1 over Frostburg State Thursday afternoon in Beckley. However, the Mountain Lion men lost 5-0 on the road to the Bobcats.