Golden Bear Men’s Soccer Stays Unbeaten

Matt DigbyBy Oct 03, 2019, 00:18 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech men’s soccer scored three times in the final 20 minutes of the first half, overcoming an early deficit to defeat the University of Maine-Fort Kent 4-2 Wednesday night in Beckley.

Ryan Merckel opened the scoring for the Bengals, with both teams continuing to create chances in the first few minutes. The Golden Bears found a tying goal through Michael Barton’s shot off the post, with Sergio Sanchez providing the assist.

WVU Tech would then score twice in a minute, as Manuel Garcia bent a shot into the far corner of the goal, followed 40 seconds later by a half-volley shot from Fletcher Caponecchia finding the net. Sanchez added a fourth goal on a free kick early in the second half.

The Golden Bears (8-0-1) resume conference play Saturday at Ohio Christian in a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader.

