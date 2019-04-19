Golden Bear Baseball Sweeps Senior Day Doubleheader

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech baseball closed the home portion of the 2019 season with a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Christian (14-9 & 8-4), taking three wins in the weekend series over the Trailblazers.

The opening game of Thursday’s doubleheader saw Ohio Christian take a 1-0 lead early until the Golden Bears scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to take control, though the Trailblazers would counter with seven runs in the seventh. In the second game, WVU Tech established momentum early, going on to break a 4-4 tie with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

For the three-game series, Doug Pollock batted 9-13 for WVU Tech, with he and Dariel Torres each recording six RBI. WVU Tech (19-28, 9-15 RSC) visits Rio Grande next weekend.

Golden Bear softball lost both games of a doubleheader Thursday at Rio Grande, and they now stand at 17-23, 7-9 in conference play. They visit Davis & Elkins on Monday.