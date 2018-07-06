Local NewsNewsWatch
Going to the movies just became cheaper with MoviePass
By Daniella HankeyJul 06, 2018, 08:41 am
6
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Do you love going to the movies but not spending a lot of money every time you go? Then you may want to invest in a MoviePass.
A new pass allows movie go-ers to enjoy movies for just $10.00 a month. Customers can see a movie per day, but that bargain price may change for some circumstances.
For example, a nighttime showing of the latest blockbuster hit could cost users a few extra dollars to book.
But Movie Pass will tip customers off to when surge pricing might be added for a particular show, so you can plan ahead.
The company pays for users’ tickets, so experts say it is running out of money and needs to find a way to make up for losses.
For more information on MoviePass you can visit: https://www.moviepass.com/
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-