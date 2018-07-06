Going to the movies just became cheaper with MoviePass

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Do you love going to the movies but not spending a lot of money every time you go? Then you may want to invest in a MoviePass.

A new pass allows movie go-ers to enjoy movies for just $10.00 a month. Customers can see a movie per day, but that bargain price may change for some circumstances.

For example, a nighttime showing of the latest blockbuster hit could cost users a few extra dollars to book.

But Movie Pass will tip customers off to when surge pricing might be added for a particular show, so you can plan ahead.

The company pays for users’ tickets, so experts say it is running out of money and needs to find a way to make up for losses.

For more information on MoviePass you can visit: https://www.moviepass.com/