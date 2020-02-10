God’s Pit Crew stops in Richlands for flood relief

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Despite devastating circumstances, community members are amazed by how neighbors come to their aid during their time of need.

Virginia non-profit organization God’s Pit Crew stopped in Richlands to drop off 612 buckets of supplies for residents affected by the flood.

Assembled by the organization’s staff in Danville, the kits include food, toiletries and first aid kits. The bucket is topped off with a Bible and a handwritten letter of encouragement.

“We pray over our buckets because when people have lost everything, we just pray that they know that somebody cares and that someone cared enough to come out and pack these buckets,” says Terri Johnson. “Someone cared to get into a truck and drive about four hours to deliver them.”

God’s Pit Crew has helped victims of natural disasters across the country and internationally.