Glenville State Partners with Nicholas County, Richwood High Schools

GLENVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Glenville State College has partnered with Nicholas County High School and Richwood High School to provide students with the opportunity to complete their two-year Associate of Arts degree in General Studies with an emphasis in Education or Business at the same time they are completing their high school graduation requirements.

Through this collaborative effort, students will receive most of their credits from high school and AP course offerings. This provides a seamless transition to earning an Associate Degree without duplicating state required courses for high school students. Additionally, by streamlining the path to earning a degree, much of the financial hardship that higher education often poses on students and families is relieved. Scholarships will also be available to qualifying students to provide additional aid as they pursue their degree.

A special signing ceremony with GSC President, Dr. Tracy Pellett and Nicholas County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick took place on February 18 at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center.

“This is a ground-breaking opportunity and we’re the only college in the state working to provide this depth of learning within the high school environment,” said Pellett. “Nicholas County is progressive and their out-of-the-box thinking should be applauded. What we’re doing is giving students credit for what they already should be getting credit for through a multi-modal approach to teaching and learning that includes in-person, online, and hybrid methods of delivery.”

“This collective partnership and commitment will help our students get a jump on life while earning a degree while in high school,” said Burge-Tetrick. “I’m delighted to sign a partnership with Glenville State College and forward the opportunity to our students of Nicholas County to earn an Associate’s degree in education or business.”

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed backed by Nicholas County Board of Education members, Glenville State College dignitaries, along with the Nicholas County Career Technical Center Director, and Nicholas County and Richwood High School principals.