Glenville State College Halts Tuition Price Increase for Third Year

GLENVILLE, WV (WOAY) – For many, the rising cost of higher education can make pursuing a degree challenging. Glenville State College continues to do their part in making college more affordable for students and families in West Virginia and beyond by freezing tuition prices for the 2019-20 academic year. This marks the third consecutive academic year that Glenville State College has avoided raising tuition costs. Last year, the college also examined all institutional course fees and lowered or eliminated nearly 50% of them. Those changes will carry through to the 2019-20 academic year as well.

In an additional effort to support students and families, the college has introduced merit-based scholarships that reward academically-focused students.

The merit-based scholarships range from $1,000 to $4,000 and are dependent on official high school GPA and ACT/SAT scores. To qualify, students must be a U.S. citizen and a first-time college freshman, possess a minimum high school GPA of 3.0, and obtain a minimum ACT score of 20 (or a 1030 on the SAT).

“Glenville State College provides tremendous value to students. Additionally, we know the importance of a high quality degree in today’s demanding work environments and GSC prepares students for jobs, graduate school, and life. GSC’s Board of Governors feels that it is our responsibility to continue to focus on college accessibility by keeping tuition rates the same for the third straight academic year,” said GSC Board of Governors Chair Greg Smith. “And, with the establishment of our merit-based scholarship program, we hope to attract and reward even more academically talented students.”

“Not only is this the right thing to do, but we feel that it is our duty to focus on college affordability. Over the past 10 years, average undergraduate tuition for in-state students in West Virginia has increased over 60%. Students and families are being priced out of higher education so we know, especially for our students at GSC, that the ongoing efforts to control tuition prices are having an impact,” said GSC Provost Dr. Victor Vega.

“I’m happy to see that Glenville State is upholding its commitment to maintaining affordability in the coming year. An affordable education with a strong student focus is crucial in this economy and Glenville is doing just that,” said GSC Student Government Association President Justin Woods.

For more information about enrolling at Glenville State College, contact the Office of Admissions atadmissions@glenville.edu or call (304) 462-4128.