WOAY – Check out highlights from Friday’s girls basketball game between Nicholas County & Wyoming East!

The Lady Warriors led at halftime, but gained momentum in the third quarter, going on a 30-point run thanks to multiple contributors. Daisha Summers scored 17 points for the Lady Warriors in the 71-27 win. Additional scores from Friday are below.

Greenbrier East 85, Riverside 39

Westside 66, Oak Hill 37

James Monroe 42, Graham 26

River View 50, Mountain Mission 47