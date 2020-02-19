Girls Basketball Sectional Seedings, Schedule

WOAY – The seedings and schedule for the girls basketball postseason were released Tuesday, with games involving area teams beginning this weekend. Five area schools qualified for the state tournament last year, with one Class AA team reaching the state championship each of the last four seasons (Wyoming East in 2016, ’18, and ’19, Bluefield in 2017). Matchups involving area teams are below.

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)

Wednesday, February 26 – #4 Riverside @ #1 Greenbrier East; #3 Princeton @ #2 Woodrow Wilson

Friday, February 28 – Championship Game

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1 (All games at Wyoming East)

Monday, February 24 – #2 Westside vs. #3 Oak Hill; #1 Wyoming East vs. #4 Independence

Wednesday, February 26 – Championship Game

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (All games after first round at Princeton)

Saturday, February 22 – #5 Shady Spring @ #4 James Monroe

Tuesday, February 25 – #2 Bluefield vs. #3 River View; #1 PikeView vs. Shady Spring/James Monroe winner

Thursday, February 28 – Championship Game

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1 (Home team is higher seed)

Wednesday, February 26 – #3 Charleston Catholic @ #2 Midland Trail

Friday, February 28 – Championship Game

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)

Monday, February 24 – #6 Mount View @ #3 Greater Beckley; #5 Meadow Bridge @ #4 Montcalm

Wednesday, February 26 – Mount View/Greater Beckley winner at #2 Greenbrier West; Meadow Bridge/Montcalm winner at #1 Summers County

Friday, February 28 – Championship Game