Girls Basketball Sectional Seedings, Schedule

WOAY – The seedings and schedule for the girls basketball postseason were released Tuesday, with games involving area teams beginning this weekend. Five area schools qualified for the state tournament last year, with one Class AA team reaching the state championship each of the last four seasons (Wyoming East in 2016, ’18, and ’19, Bluefield in 2017). Matchups involving area teams are below.
CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)
Wednesday, February 26 – #4 Riverside @ #1 Greenbrier East; #3 Princeton @ #2 Woodrow Wilson
Friday, February 28 – Championship Game
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1 (All games at Wyoming East)
Monday, February 24 – #2 Westside vs. #3 Oak Hill; #1 Wyoming East vs. #4 Independence
Wednesday, February 26 – Championship Game
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (All games after first round at Princeton)
Saturday, February 22 – #5 Shady Spring @ #4 James Monroe
Tuesday, February 25 – #2 Bluefield vs. #3 River View; #1 PikeView vs. Shady Spring/James Monroe winner
Thursday, February 28 – Championship Game
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1 (Home team is higher seed)
Wednesday, February 26 – #3 Charleston Catholic @ #2 Midland Trail
Friday, February 28 – Championship Game
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)
Monday, February 24 – #6 Mount View @ #3 Greater Beckley; #5 Meadow Bridge @ #4 Montcalm
Wednesday, February 26 – Mount View/Greater Beckley winner at #2 Greenbrier West; Meadow Bridge/Montcalm winner at #1 Summers County
Friday, February 28 – Championship Game