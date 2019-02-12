Girls Basketball Sectional Schedules Announced

WOAY – The seedings and schedules for girls high school basketball were announced Tuesday, with postseason play beginning this Saturday. Regionals will take place the week of February 26, with the state tournament in Charleston scheduled for March 6-9. Below are the schedules for sections involving area teams.

Class AAA Region 3 Section 2

#4 Riverside @ #1 Greenbrier East – Tuesday, February 19, 7:00 PM

#3 Princeton @ #2 Woodrow Wilson – Tuesday, February 19, 7:00 PM

Championship game at highest seed – Friday, February 22, 7:00 PM

Class AA Region 3 Section 1 (all games at Oak Hill)

#5 Liberty @ #4 Oak Hill – Saturday, February 16, 4:00 PM

#3 Independence vs. #2 Westside – Monday, February 18, 6:00 PM

Liberty/Oak Hill winner vs. #1 Wyoming East – Monday, February 18, 8:00 PM

Championship game – Wednesday, February 20, 7:00 PM

Class AA Region 3 Section 2 (semifinals and championship game at Princeton Senior High School)

#5 Shady Spring @ #4 River View – Saturday, February 16, 8:00 PM

#3 PikeView vs. #2 James Monroe – Tuesday, February 19, 6:00 PM

Shady Spring/River View winner vs. #1 Bluefield – Tuesday, February 19, 8:00 PM

Championship game – Thursday, February 21, 7:00 PM

Information concerning the two area sections in Class A Region 3 will be posted as we receive it.