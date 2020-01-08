Girl Scouts release new lemon cookie

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) —A new lemon cookie will be joining this year’s lineup of Girl Scout cookie offerings.

“Lemon-Ups” are crispy lemon cookies baked with lemon glaze and emblazoned with inspiring messages to lift your spirits.

The cookies feature eight motivating messages like “I am a go-getter,” “I am innovative,” “I am a risk-taker,” “I am a leader,” “I am bold,” “I am creative,” “I am strong,” and “I am gutsy.”

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season across the state, and beyond, on Friday, Jan. 10.

Lemon-Ups will join Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’Mores, and Toffee-Tastics as part of the 2020 cookie lineup.

The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop—including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.

Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities – all while teaching girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“We’re so excited to add this new lemon cookie to our lineup,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

“Lemon-Ups will be a crowd-pleaser, and best of all, it was inspired by our girls and incorporated their favorite phrases that embody what Girl Scouts is all about.”

>More than half (53 percent) of women entrepreneurs and business owners are Girl Scout alums. Research shows that women-founded start-ups generate more revenue over time and per dollar than male-founded start-ups, but only 17 percent of start-ups are women-founded.

Each cookie sale supports the Girl Scouts and related activities that help them to develop those business skills all while donating to local churches, volunteering in their communities, working with legislators, and more.

However, girls’ cookie proceeds alone aren’t enough to power the Girl Scout Movement—investing in girls is important year-round, not just during cookie season. To support Girl Scouts, visit http://www.bdgsc.org/give.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.