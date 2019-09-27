Girl Scouts asking for jeans to help teens in foster care

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Sep 27, 2019, 10:54 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emily Adkins and Gracie Clifton, along with their troops are on a mission to collect dozens of pairs of jeans to encourage foster care children.

The girl’s scouts are part of troop 51264 and troop 38124 of the Black Diamond Council. They launched “jeans for teens” to help girls and boys in foster care.

Jeans are among the most popular article of clothing for young people and can be worn several times before needing to be washed.

The girls say jeans are some of the most frequently requested items for Pressley Ridge foster children.

“So kids growing up, don’t have nice stuff. Teenagers sometimes get picked on for not having nice stuff, I feel like we can give them nice jeans,” says Emily Adkins, a Girl Scout.

“It makes me feel happy because I know we can give back to the less fortunate,” says Gracie Clifton, a Girl Scout

If you have jeans that you would like to drop off before October 9, head over to Cranberry Prosperity Elementary or Pioneer Bank in Beckley.

Tyler Barker

