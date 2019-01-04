Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off for 2019

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council will launch the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season on Friday, January 4th, celebrating the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States and a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders. At a time when girls’ needs and issues collect fewer than eight cents of every dollar granted by philanthropic foundations in the country, each and every Girl Scout Cookie purchase is key to supporting the change-makers of today and tomorrow. Girls are taking orders from friends, family, and neighbors through January, and will begin Cookie Booth sales on February 22nd.

Research shows that female-founded start-ups generate more revenue over time and per dollar than male-founded start-ups, but only 17 percent of start-ups are female-founded. Given that over half (53 percent) of female entrepreneurs and business owners are Girl Scout alums, supporting Girl Scouts as they make sales and learn essential business skills is imperative to ensuring our country has a strong workforce and economy.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming. Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws. And the cookie program’s benefits are many; a recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—while doing incredible things for themselves and their communities. The proceeds stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout only, they’re giving back to their wider community.

From donating to local churches and food banks to earning money for troop travels, Girl Scouts are doing remarkable things made possible by each and every cookie sale. However, girls’ cookie proceeds alone aren’t enough to power the Girl Scout Movement—investing in girls is important year-round, not just during cookie season.

Black Diamond is celebrating a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs with the return of the Toffee-tastic® cookie to the 2019 lineup. Toffee-tastic, which joins classics like the Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils® varieties, is a gluten-free option introduced in 2015 that features a rich, buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits. The cookie variety is offered in select Girl Scout council markets only. Like other similar consumer products, it may be priced higher than other Girl Scout Cookies, reflecting the cost of production.

Additionally, Girl Scouts who participate in the cookie program this season will have the opportunity to win the Cookie Entrepreneur Experience of a lifetime featuring the DC Super Hero Girls™ by entering the Cookie Pro™ contest. GSUSA has teamed up with DC Super Hero Girls to inspire Girl Scouts to be smart and courageous as everyday super heroes. The contest will highlight and reward exceptional cookie bosses who take the lead, set high goals for themselves, bring positive change to their communities, and learn valuable entrepreneurial skills. To learn more about the contest and to enter, visit www.girlscouts.org/cookiepro .

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

(PLEASE NOTE: Girl Scouts of Black Diamond sources their Girl Scout cookies from Little Brownie Bakers, which does not currently offer the new Caramel Chocolate Chip produced by ABC Bakers, announced nationally by Girl Scouts of the USA. See Girl Scouts of Black Diamond’s 2019 Cookie Lineup at www.bdgsc.org/Cookies)