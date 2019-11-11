Gino’s Top Plays of the Week – November 10

Kyle Levasseur is the weekend sports anchor at WOAY-TV. He is originally from New Canaan, CT where he fell in love with television. Kyle was the Station Manager of his high school’s TV Broadcasting class. He commentated high school football games and filmed the other high school sports when he wasn’t playing baseball. Kyle graduated from Quinnipiac University in May 2019 with a degree in journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Kyle reported, produced and worked his way up to President of the student-run TV station, Q30. Kyle won a College Media Association award for Best Sportscast as a producer for the show Sports Paws. He also covered the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team on it’s run to the NCAA National Championship game. Also during college, Kyle interned with NBC New York and was able to interview players at the NBA Draft. Other than work, Kyle loves his friends and family, eating at Chick-fil-A and binge-watching The Office, Survivor, and Game of Thrones. He’s excited to cover the great local sports in West Virginia and the amazing people that live there!