Gino’s Top Plays of the Week – April 7

WOAY – Check out the top high school sports plays from the past week!

#5 – Westside @ Liberty Baseball

Dalin Adkins & Bradie Vance each record inning-ending strikeouts to leave runners in scoring position

#4 – Charleston Catholic @ Oak Hill Baseball

Logan Lawhorn with one of multiple throws to second to tag potential base stealers

#3 – Valley @ Oak Hill Softball

Gracie Gipson makes inning-ending catch to preserve lead

#2 – Wyoming East @ Summers County Baseball

Clay Lester hits go-ahead home run to center field

#1 – James Monroe @ Greenbrier East Baseball

David Hofmann catches line drive, then dives to first base to record a double play