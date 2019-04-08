Gino’s Top Plays of the Week – April 7

WOAY – Check out the top high school sports plays from the past week!
#5 – Westside @ Liberty Baseball
Dalin Adkins & Bradie Vance each record inning-ending strikeouts to leave runners in scoring position
#4 – Charleston Catholic @ Oak Hill Baseball
Logan Lawhorn with one of multiple throws to second to tag potential base stealers
#3 – Valley @ Oak Hill Softball
Gracie Gipson makes inning-ending catch to preserve lead
#2 – Wyoming East @ Summers County Baseball
Clay Lester hits go-ahead home run to center field
#1 – James Monroe @ Greenbrier East Baseball
David Hofmann catches line drive, then dives to first base to record a double play