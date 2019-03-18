Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Gino’s Top Five Plays: Winter Season

Nolan KnightBy Mar 17, 2019, 22:41 pm

Check out the top plays from the winter sports season!

5. Valley vs. Sherman – Boys Basketball – January 22

Luka Giannini crafty and-1 reverse lay-up.

4. Greenbrier West @ Shady Spring – Boys Basketball – December 18

Noah Midkiff throws up the alley-oop to Collin O’Dell for the slam.

3. Bluefield vs. Shady Spring – Boys Basketball – March 1

Mark Glenn finishes a posterizing dunk to close a sectional final game.

2. Wyoming East vs. Nicholas County – Girls Basketball – November 30

Skylar Davidson scores 4 points in 4 seconds while giving the camera some love.

1. Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington – Boys Basketball MSAC Championship – February 16

Bryce Radford hits game winning three to win the MSAC Championship.

Congratulations Bryce on having the Gino’s Top Play from the Winter season!

Nolan Knight

