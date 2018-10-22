Search
NewsWatch

Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 9

Nolan KnightBy Oct 21, 2018, 22:22 pm

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

 

5. Bluefield vs Oak Hill – Football

Drake Mullins up the middle for touchdown run.

4. Midland Trail @ Fayetteville – Football

Austin Isaacs escapes the pocket and finds Morgan Ferris in the end zone.

3. Oak Hill vs Mingo Central – Boys Soccer

Marc White goal from outside the box in the sectional championships.

2. Summers County vs Pocahontas County – Football

Timmy Persiani long touchdown pass to Sam Wykle who makes a great grab.

1. Nicholas County vs. Independence – Football

Jared Sagraves pass to Luke LeRose who makes a defender miss and scores.

 

Congratulations to Luke on having the Top Play in our Gino’s Top Five Plays of the week.

