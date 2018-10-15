Search
Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 8

Nolan KnightBy Oct 14, 2018, 23:43 pm

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Summers County @ Meadow Bridge – Football

Timmy Persiani long touchdown pass to Sam Wykle.

4. Richwood @ Greenbrier West – Football

Jeremiah Johnston long touchdown run on first play of game.

3. Woodrow Wilson vs Shady Spring – Boy’s Soccer

Chase Harrison takes it all the way before passing it off to Mardy Farooqi.

2. Woodrow Wilson @ MSAC Cross Country Championship – Cross Country

Chris Barbera wins MSAC Cross Country Championship winning Runner of the year.

1. Greenbrier East vs Ripley – Football.

Hook and Ladder that end with Colby Piner taking it all the way into the endzone.

 

 

