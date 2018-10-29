Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 10

Nolan KnightBy Oct 28, 2018, 23:16 pm

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Princeton vs George Washington – Boys Soccer – Region 3 Final

Dorian Webster goal from outside the box.

4. Mountview vs Fayetteville – Football

Ty Powell 61 Yard Touchdown Run.

3. Greenbrier East vs South Charleston – Volleyball

Karlei Shaver with a powerful kill.

2. Pikeview vs Clay County – Football

Evan Rose breaks tackles on the way to a touchdown run.

1. Princeton vs Greenbrier East – Football

Chiron Cannady scores on a reverse breaking a tackle along the way.

 

Congratulations Chiron!

 

