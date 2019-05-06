Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 5

Check out this week’s edition of the Gino’s Top Five Plays.
5. AA Coalfield Conference Championships – Track and Field
Oak Hill’s Shannon Farrow takes home first place in the girls 100-meter dash.
4. AA Coalfield Conference Championships – Track and Field
Shady Spring’s Isaiah Valentine takes home first place in the boys 100-meter dash.
3. River View vs Shady Spring – Softball Sectionals
Madison Blankenship creates double play.
2. Richwood @ Valley – Softball Sectionals
Mallory Kincaid singles for walk-off RBI.
1. Independence vs Wyoming East – Softball Sectionals
Nicole Kester lays out to make the catch on a putout.