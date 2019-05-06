Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 5
SportsSports News

Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 5

Nolan KnightBy May 05, 2019, 23:08 pm

20
0

Check out this week’s edition of the Gino’s Top Five Plays.

5. AA Coalfield Conference Championships – Track and Field

Oak Hill’s Shannon Farrow takes home first place in the girls 100-meter dash.

4. AA Coalfield Conference Championships – Track and Field

Shady Spring’s Isaiah Valentine takes home first place in the boys 100-meter dash.

3. River View vs Shady Spring – Softball Sectionals

Madison Blankenship creates double play.

2. Richwood @ Valley – Softball Sectionals

Mallory Kincaid singles for walk-off RBI.

1. Independence vs Wyoming East – Softball Sectionals

Nicole Kester lays out to make the catch on a putout.

Nolan Knight

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X