Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 5

Check out this week’s edition of the Gino’s Top Five Plays.

5. AA Coalfield Conference Championships – Track and Field

Oak Hill’s Shannon Farrow takes home first place in the girls 100-meter dash.

4. AA Coalfield Conference Championships – Track and Field

Shady Spring’s Isaiah Valentine takes home first place in the boys 100-meter dash.

3. River View vs Shady Spring – Softball Sectionals

Madison Blankenship creates double play.

2. Richwood @ Valley – Softball Sectionals

Mallory Kincaid singles for walk-off RBI.

1. Independence vs Wyoming East – Softball Sectionals

Nicole Kester lays out to make the catch on a putout.