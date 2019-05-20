Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 19
SportsSports News

Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 19

Nolan KnightBy May 20, 2019, 00:04 am

0
0

Check out this Week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

T5. Chris Barbera – Woodrow Wilson – Track and Field

Chris won the state championship in the 3200, 1600 and 800 meter runs.

T5. Kaleb Mills – Independence – Track and Field

Kaleb won his first state championship in the 100 meter hurdles.

4. Midland Trail vs. Fayetteville – AR3S1 Baseball

Nathan Hanshew makes the diving play and jogs to third for the unassisted double play.

3. Erica Hegele – Shady Spring – Track and Field

Erica won the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles.

2. Valley vs. Greenbrier West – A-Region 3 – Softball

Lilly Barnett dives in to force a double play to win the game for the Cavaliers.

1. Micah Alleyne – Woodrow Wilson – Track and Field

Micah took home four individual state titles, winning the 400, 200, 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

Nolan Knight

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X