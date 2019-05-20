Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 19

Check out this Week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
T5. Chris Barbera – Woodrow Wilson – Track and Field
Chris won the state championship in the 3200, 1600 and 800 meter runs.
T5. Kaleb Mills – Independence – Track and Field
Kaleb won his first state championship in the 100 meter hurdles.
4. Midland Trail vs. Fayetteville – AR3S1 Baseball
Nathan Hanshew makes the diving play and jogs to third for the unassisted double play.
3. Erica Hegele – Shady Spring – Track and Field
Erica won the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles.
2. Valley vs. Greenbrier West – A-Region 3 – Softball
Lilly Barnett dives in to force a double play to win the game for the Cavaliers.
1. Micah Alleyne – Woodrow Wilson – Track and Field
Micah took home four individual state titles, winning the 400, 200, 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.