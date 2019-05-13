Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 12

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Valley vs Fayetteville – Softball

Kayla Groves drives in three runs to secure a sectional championship.

4. Greater Beckley Christian vs Summers County – Baseball

Reece Standard hits a 2-run home run.

3. Summer County @ Greenbrier West – Baseball

Chase Adkins blasts a 2-run home run.

2. Princeton @ Greenbrier East – Baseball

AJ Jenkins hits a 2-run home run.

1. Woodrow Wilson vs Riverview – Baseball

Hunter Fansler drills a grand slam.

Congratulations Hunter on having the Ginos Top Play of the week!