Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: May 12

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Valley vs Fayetteville – Softball
Kayla Groves drives in three runs to secure a sectional championship.
4. Greater Beckley Christian vs Summers County – Baseball
Reece Standard hits a 2-run home run.
3. Summer County @ Greenbrier West – Baseball
Chase Adkins blasts a 2-run home run.
2. Princeton @ Greenbrier East – Baseball
AJ Jenkins hits a 2-run home run.
1. Woodrow Wilson vs Riverview – Baseball
Hunter Fansler drills a grand slam.
Congratulations Hunter on having the Ginos Top Play of the week!