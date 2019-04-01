Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 31
SportsSports News

Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 31

Nolan KnightBy Mar 31, 2019, 23:41 pm

2
0

Check out this week’s edition of the Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week.

5. Greenbrier East vs Liberty – Softball

Annabelle Honaker with the backhanded grab for the putout.

4. Greenbrier West vs Meadow Bridge – Softball

Camryn Dorsey hits a line drive to the fence for an RBI double.

3. Wyoming East  vs Westside – Softball

Paige Laxton hits one over the left field fence for a 2-run homer.

2. Oak Hill vs Woodrow Wilson – Softball

Savanna Holbrook sends a shot over the right field fence for a 3-run homer.

1. Valley vs Fayetteville – Softball

Gracie Gibson ropes a triple into right field clearing the bases for 3 RBIs.

Congratulations Gracie on having the Gino’s top play of the week!

Nolan Knight

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X