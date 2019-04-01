Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 31

Check out this week’s edition of the Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week.
5. Greenbrier East vs Liberty – Softball
Annabelle Honaker with the backhanded grab for the putout.
4. Greenbrier West vs Meadow Bridge – Softball
Camryn Dorsey hits a line drive to the fence for an RBI double.
3. Wyoming East vs Westside – Softball
Paige Laxton hits one over the left field fence for a 2-run homer.
2. Oak Hill vs Woodrow Wilson – Softball
Savanna Holbrook sends a shot over the right field fence for a 3-run homer.
1. Valley vs Fayetteville – Softball
Gracie Gibson ropes a triple into right field clearing the bases for 3 RBIs.
Congratulations Gracie on having the Gino’s top play of the week!