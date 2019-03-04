Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 3

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Shady Spring @ Bluefield – Boys Basketball
Stephen Williams two-hand dunk.
4. Oak Hill vs Independence – Boys Basketball
Michael Beasley tomahawk slam in transition.
3. Midland Trail vs Montcalm – Girls Basketball
Laurel Johnson lay-up with hard foul clinching Regional Championship.
2. Greenbrier West @ Greater Beckley – Boys Basketball
Noah Midkiff intercepts a pass and finishes with a two-hand slam on the other end.
1. Bluefield vs Shady Spring – Boys Basketball
Mark Glenn in transition finishes a posterizing dunk putting the staple in the sectional championship.
Congratulations Mark on having the Gino’s Top Plays of the Week!