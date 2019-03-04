Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 3

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Shady Spring @ Bluefield – Boys Basketball

Stephen Williams two-hand dunk.

4. Oak Hill vs Independence – Boys Basketball

Michael Beasley tomahawk slam in transition.

3. Midland Trail vs Montcalm – Girls Basketball

Laurel Johnson lay-up with hard foul clinching Regional Championship.

2. Greenbrier West @ Greater Beckley – Boys Basketball

Noah Midkiff intercepts a pass and finishes with a two-hand slam on the other end.

1. Bluefield vs Shady Spring – Boys Basketball

Mark Glenn in transition finishes a posterizing dunk putting the staple in the sectional championship.

Congratulations Mark on having the Gino’s Top Plays of the Week!