Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 24th

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Oak Hill vs PikeView – Baseball
Peyton Meadows keeps runner on and gets out at first.
4. Independence @ Oak Hill – Softball
Caroline Parrish hits a two-RBI single.
3. Woodrow Wilson vs Shady Spring – Baseball
Cooper Vaught hits a two-RBI single in a close game.
2. Wyoming East vs Fayetteville – Softball
Olivia Hylton sends a line drive to the fence for pair of RBIs.
1. Fayetteville @ Woodrow Wilson – Softball
Nikki Holbrook converts double play.
Congratulations Nikki on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!