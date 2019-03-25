Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 24th

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Oak Hill vs PikeView – Baseball

Peyton Meadows keeps runner on and gets out at first.

4. Independence @ Oak Hill – Softball

Caroline Parrish hits a two-RBI single.

3. Woodrow Wilson vs Shady Spring – Baseball

Cooper Vaught hits a two-RBI single in a close game.

2. Wyoming East vs Fayetteville – Softball

Olivia Hylton sends a line drive to the fence for pair of RBIs.

1. Fayetteville @ Woodrow Wilson – Softball

Nikki Holbrook converts double play.

Congratulations Nikki on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!