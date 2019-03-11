Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 10

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Midland Trail vs St. Joesph Catholic – Girls Basketball – A Quarterfinals

Kyleigh Jackson intercepts the pass and finishes an And-1 basket on the other end.

4. Greenbrier East vs Huntington – Girls Basketball – AAA Quarterfinals

Haley McClure steals the pass and finishes the layup on the other end.

3. Wyoming East vs Wayne – Girls Basketball – AA Semi-Finals

Jazz Blankenship knocks away the ball and Katie Daniels Passes it back for a layin.

2. Oak Hill vs Shady Spring – Boys Basketball – Region 3 Championship

Abe Farrow blocks shot, Andrew Work passes to Michael Beasley who finishes the basket.

1. Bluefield vs Fairmont Senior – Girls Basketball – AA Quarterfinals

Jaisah Smith scores 18 of teams 32 points in a first-round loss.