Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: March 10

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Midland Trail vs St. Joesph Catholic – Girls Basketball – A Quarterfinals
Kyleigh Jackson intercepts the pass and finishes an And-1 basket on the other end.
4. Greenbrier East vs Huntington – Girls Basketball – AAA Quarterfinals
Haley McClure steals the pass and finishes the layup on the other end.
3. Wyoming East vs Wayne – Girls Basketball – AA Semi-Finals
Jazz Blankenship knocks away the ball and Katie Daniels Passes it back for a layin.
2. Oak Hill vs Shady Spring – Boys Basketball – Region 3 Championship
Abe Farrow blocks shot, Andrew Work passes to Michael Beasley who finishes the basket.
1. Bluefield vs Fairmont Senior – Girls Basketball – AA Quarterfinals
Jaisah Smith scores 18 of teams 32 points in a first-round loss.