Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 6

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week! Did your team make it?
5. Bluefield @ Princeton – Boys Basketball
Drew Hopkins intercepts a pass, finishes a fast-break layup and draws foul.
4. Westside vs Greenbrier East – Boys Basketball
Ethan Blackburn steals inbound pass and feeds Daniel Reed who finishes a reverse layup.
3. Bluefield @ Wyoming East – Girls Basketball
Emily Saunders scores contested layup while drawing a foul with multiple defenders guarding her.
2. Wyoming East @ Westside – Boys Basketball
Chase York drives to the basketball with a spin move finishes the contested layup.
1. Liberty @ Independence – Boys Basketball
AJ Williams goes behind the back and through the legs on a fast-break layup.
Congratulations AJ