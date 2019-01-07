Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 6

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week! Did your team make it?

5. Bluefield @ Princeton – Boys Basketball

Drew Hopkins intercepts a pass, finishes a fast-break layup and draws foul.

4. Westside vs Greenbrier East – Boys Basketball

Ethan Blackburn steals inbound pass and feeds Daniel Reed who finishes a reverse layup.

3. Bluefield @ Wyoming East – Girls Basketball

Emily Saunders scores contested layup while drawing a foul with multiple defenders guarding her.

2. Wyoming East @ Westside – Boys Basketball

Chase York drives to the basketball with a spin move finishes the contested layup.

1. Liberty @ Independence – Boys Basketball

AJ Williams goes behind the back and through the legs on a fast-break layup.

Congratulations AJ