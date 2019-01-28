Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 27

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the week!

5. Mercer Christian vs. Fayetteville – Boys Basketball

Garrett Goings finishes off the quick play with a foul.

4. Graham @ Princeton – Boys Basketball

Drew Baker has a nice hustle play and then hits the corner three.

3. Greater Beckley Christian vs. Richwood – Boys Basketball

Jay Moore throws down the tomahawk jam.

2. Wyoming East @ Bluefield – Girls Basketball

Skylar Davidson dishes the no-look pass to Emily Saunders for the basket.

1. Greenbrier West @ Summers County – Boys Basketball

Noah Midkiff throws up the alley-oop for Collin O’Dell.

Congratulations Noah on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!