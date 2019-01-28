Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 27

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the week!
5. Mercer Christian vs. Fayetteville – Boys Basketball
Garrett Goings finishes off the quick play with a foul.
4. Graham @ Princeton – Boys Basketball
Drew Baker has a nice hustle play and then hits the corner three.
3. Greater Beckley Christian vs. Richwood – Boys Basketball
Jay Moore throws down the tomahawk jam.
2. Wyoming East @ Bluefield – Girls Basketball
Skylar Davidson dishes the no-look pass to Emily Saunders for the basket.
1. Greenbrier West @ Summers County – Boys Basketball
Noah Midkiff throws up the alley-oop for Collin O’Dell.
Congratulations Noah on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!