Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 20

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Play of the Week!
5. Trinity Christian @ Greater Beckley Christian
Jay Moore slams it home with two hands.
4. Wyoming East @ Westside
Jazz Blankenship scores 29 in a win against a county rival.
3. Fayetteville @ Valley
Adam Falbo takes it to the hoop and finishes basket with the foul.
2. St. Albans @ Woodrow Wilson
Liz Cadle gets the steal, passes to Victoria Staunton who finds Jamara Walton for the layup.
1. Shady Spring @ PikeView
Steven Williams gets the steal and goes coast to coast for the one hand slam.
Congratulations Steven on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!