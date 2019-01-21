Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 20

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Play of the Week!

5. Trinity Christian @ Greater Beckley Christian

Jay Moore slams it home with two hands.

4. Wyoming East @ Westside

Jazz Blankenship scores 29 in a win against a county rival.

3. Fayetteville @ Valley

Adam Falbo takes it to the hoop and finishes basket with the foul.

2. St. Albans @ Woodrow Wilson

Liz Cadle gets the steal, passes to Victoria Staunton who finds Jamara Walton for the layup.

1. Shady Spring @ PikeView

Steven Williams gets the steal and goes coast to coast for the one hand slam.

Congratulations Steven on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!