Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 13

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Nicholas County @ Oak Hill – Boys Basketball
Luke LaRose outlet pass to Rylee Nicholas who finishes the bucket with a foul.
4. Summers County @ Fayetteville – Boys Basketball
Luke Vass gets a steal and finishes contested layup for the basket and foul.
3. Mount View @ Bluefield – Boys Basketball
Marcus Ray steals the ball and finishes finger roll on the other end.
2. Independence @ Oak Hill – Boys Basketball
Jason Manns gets the steal and Michael Beasley slams it home with one hand.
1. Greenbrier East @ Princeton – Boys Basketball
Sadie Boggess fights for the ball and finishes a contested layup with a foul.
Congratulations Sadie on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week.