Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 13

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Nicholas County @ Oak Hill – Boys Basketball

Luke LaRose outlet pass to Rylee Nicholas who finishes the bucket with a foul.

4. Summers County @ Fayetteville – Boys Basketball

Luke Vass gets a steal and finishes contested layup for the basket and foul.

3. Mount View @ Bluefield – Boys Basketball

Marcus Ray steals the ball and finishes finger roll on the other end.

2. Independence @ Oak Hill – Boys Basketball

Jason Manns gets the steal and Michael Beasley slams it home with one hand.

1. Greenbrier East @ Princeton – Boys Basketball

Sadie Boggess fights for the ball and finishes a contested layup with a foul.

Congratulations Sadie on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week.