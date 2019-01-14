Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 13
SportsSports News

Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: January 13

Nolan KnightBy Jan 14, 2019, 00:06 am

30
0

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

 

5. Nicholas County @ Oak Hill – Boys Basketball

Luke LaRose outlet pass to Rylee Nicholas who finishes the bucket with a foul.

4. Summers County @ Fayetteville – Boys Basketball

Luke Vass gets a steal and finishes contested layup for the basket and foul.

3. Mount View @ Bluefield – Boys Basketball

Marcus Ray steals the ball and finishes finger roll on the other end.

2. Independence @ Oak Hill – Boys Basketball

Jason Manns gets the steal and Michael Beasley slams it home with one hand.

1. Greenbrier East @ Princeton – Boys Basketball

Sadie Boggess fights for the ball and finishes a contested layup with a foul.

 

Congratulations Sadie on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week.

Previous PostRaleigh County Public Schools Are Closed
Nolan Knight

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X