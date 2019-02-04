Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 3
SportsSports News

Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 3

Nolan KnightBy Feb 03, 2019, 23:40 pm

3
0

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: Big Atlantic Addition

5. Summers County vs Spring Valley – Girls Basketball

Taylor Isaac scores fastbreak layup while drawing the foul

4. James Monroe vs Oak Hill – Boys Basketball

McKinley Man two-hand dunk in transition

3. Wyoming East vs George Washington – Girls Basketball

Emily Saunders rejects two shots and scores as apart of a 22 point game

2. Shady Spring vs James Monroe – Boys Basketball

Ryan Riffe behind the back pass to Haven Chapman who finishes basket with the foul

1. Princeton vs South Charleston – Boys Basketball

Cade Fix with a nice baseline drive beating multiple defenders

Congratulations Cade on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!

Nolan Knight

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X