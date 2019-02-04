Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 3

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: Big Atlantic Addition

5. Summers County vs Spring Valley – Girls Basketball

Taylor Isaac scores fastbreak layup while drawing the foul

4. James Monroe vs Oak Hill – Boys Basketball

McKinley Man two-hand dunk in transition

3. Wyoming East vs George Washington – Girls Basketball

Emily Saunders rejects two shots and scores as apart of a 22 point game

2. Shady Spring vs James Monroe – Boys Basketball

Ryan Riffe behind the back pass to Haven Chapman who finishes basket with the foul

1. Princeton vs South Charleston – Boys Basketball

Cade Fix with a nice baseline drive beating multiple defenders

Congratulations Cade on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!