Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 24

Check out this week’s Ginos Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Indpendence @ Liberty – Boys Basketball

Jared Cannady finishes a double-clutch lay-in.

4. Summers County vs Mount View – Girls Basketball

Taylor Isaac finishes a quick basket on the way to a 25 point half.

3. Greenbrier East vs Woodrow Wilson – Girls Basketball

Emma Dotson beats the buzzer to end the 1st quarter.

2. PikeView vs Bluefield – Girls Basketball

Hannah Perdue beats the buzzer to take the lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

1A. Independence Wrestling – 195 Weight Class

Mason Kump wins state wrestling championship.

1B. Greenbrier West – Wrestling

Greenbrier West won the Class A Wrestling State Championship.