Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 24

Check out this week’s Ginos Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Indpendence @ Liberty – Boys Basketball
Jared Cannady finishes a double-clutch lay-in.
4. Summers County vs Mount View – Girls Basketball
Taylor Isaac finishes a quick basket on the way to a 25 point half.
3. Greenbrier East vs Woodrow Wilson – Girls Basketball
Emma Dotson beats the buzzer to end the 1st quarter.
2. PikeView vs Bluefield – Girls Basketball
Hannah Perdue beats the buzzer to take the lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
1A. Independence Wrestling – 195 Weight Class
Mason Kump wins state wrestling championship.
1B. Greenbrier West – Wrestling
Greenbrier West won the Class A Wrestling State Championship.