Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 17

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Shady Spring @ Princeton – Girls Basketball

Taylor Scott scores 18 points in the same game as her 1000th career point.

4. Meadow Bridge @ Fayetteville – Boys Basketball

Luke Vass crossover and left-handed finish for his 1000th career point.

3. Summers County @ Bluefield – Girls Basketball

Taylor Isaac outlet pass to Gavin Pivont for a quick score.

2. Oak Hill @ Bluefield – Boys Basketball

Braedon Crews grabs rebound and then goes coast to coast for the basket and the foul.

1. Woodrow Wilson vs George Washington – Boys MSAC Championship Game

Bryce Radford scores game-winning three-pointer as part of a 29-point game.

Congratulations Bryce on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!