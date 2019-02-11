Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 10

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Montcalm @ Fayetteville – Boys Basketball

Gabe Mack with a steal and then a layup on the other end drawing the foul.

4. PikeView @ Summers County – Boys Basketball

Chase Watkins behind the back pass to Dalton Walls for the layup.

3. Oak Hill @ Charleston Catholic – Boys Basketball

Michael Beasley jams it home on a fast break with one hand.

2. Bluefield @ Shady Spring – Boys Basketball

Braedon Crews with a baseline drive hitting a double-clutch layup.

1. Sherman @ Valley – Boys Basketball

Lucca Giannini inbounds pass to himself and scores reverse layup while drawing the foul.

Congratulations Lucca on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!