Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: February 10

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Montcalm @ Fayetteville – Boys Basketball
Gabe Mack with a steal and then a layup on the other end drawing the foul.
4. PikeView @ Summers County – Boys Basketball
Chase Watkins behind the back pass to Dalton Walls for the layup.
3. Oak Hill @ Charleston Catholic – Boys Basketball
Michael Beasley jams it home on a fast break with one hand.
2. Bluefield @ Shady Spring – Boys Basketball
Braedon Crews with a baseline drive hitting a double-clutch layup.
1. Sherman @ Valley – Boys Basketball
Lucca Giannini inbounds pass to himself and scores reverse layup while drawing the foul.
Congratulations Lucca on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!