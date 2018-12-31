BREAKING NEWS
Sports News

Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: December 30

By Dec 30, 2018, 23:04 pm

33
0

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

 

5. Oak Hill vs Princeton – Girls Basketball

Samiah Lynch goes coast to coast finishes layup with a foul.

4. Fayetteville vs Midland Trail – Girls Basketball

Luke Vass half-court buzzer beater before the end of the first.

3. Woodrow Wilson vs First Love – Little General Classic – Boys Basketball

Bryce Radford finishes circus layup on the way to a record-breaking 50 points.

2. Greater Beckley Christian vs Wyoming East – Little General Classic – Boys Basketball

Jay Moore baseline and dunk over a defender in OT win.

1. Greenbrier West @ Shady Spring – Boy’s Basketball

Noah Midkiff lobs one to Collin O’Dell for an alley-oop slam.

 

Congratulations Collin on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week.

Nolan Knight

