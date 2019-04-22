Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: April 21

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Shady Spring @ Fayetteville – Softball

Olivia Barnett hits a home run.

4. AAA Scott Brown Classic – Boys Basketball

Woodrow Wilson’s Bryce Radford wins the AAA 3-point Contest.

3. Independence vs Fayetteville – Softball

Kaylen Parks drills a 2-run home run.

2. Fayetteville vs Sherman – Baseball

Jordan Dempsey starts a double play.

1. Oak Hill vs Richwood – Softball

Haylee Byers starts the scoring off with a solo shot.

Congratulations Haylee on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!