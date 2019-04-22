Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: April 21

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Shady Spring @ Fayetteville – Softball
Olivia Barnett hits a home run.
4. AAA Scott Brown Classic – Boys Basketball
Woodrow Wilson’s Bryce Radford wins the AAA 3-point Contest.
3. Independence vs Fayetteville – Softball
Kaylen Parks drills a 2-run home run.
2. Fayetteville vs Sherman – Baseball
Jordan Dempsey starts a double play.
1. Oak Hill vs Richwood – Softball
Haylee Byers starts the scoring off with a solo shot.
Congratulations Haylee on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!