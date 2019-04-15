Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: April 14

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Scott Brown Memorial Classic – Boys Basketball

Ronnel Blevins of Bluefield hits a buzzer beater at the end of the half.

4. Midland Trail vs Fayetteville – Softball

Chezney Skaggs hits a 2-RBI Triple.

3. Shady Spring vs Independence – Softball

Olivia Bowers hits a 3-RBI Double.

2. Scott Brown Memorial Classic – Boys Basketball

Darrick McDowell of Oak Hill scores 28 points going 13-14 winning MVP

1. Greenbrier West vs Richwood – Baseball

Chad Tygrett dives for the pop fly for the putout.

Congratulations Chad on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!