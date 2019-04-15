Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: April 14

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Scott Brown Memorial Classic – Boys Basketball
Ronnel Blevins of Bluefield hits a buzzer beater at the end of the half.
4. Midland Trail vs Fayetteville – Softball
Chezney Skaggs hits a 2-RBI Triple.
3. Shady Spring vs Independence – Softball
Olivia Bowers hits a 3-RBI Double.
2. Scott Brown Memorial Classic – Boys Basketball
Darrick McDowell of Oak Hill scores 28 points going 13-14 winning MVP
1. Greenbrier West vs Richwood – Baseball
Chad Tygrett dives for the pop fly for the putout.
Congratulations Chad on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!