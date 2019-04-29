Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: 4-28

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!

5. Midland Trail @ Fayetteville – Softball

Taylor Harrell hits 3-Run home run.

4. James Monroe @ Independence – Softball

Emille Canterbury hits 2-Run home run.

3. Independence vs James Monroe – Baseball

Michael McKinney forces error for walk-off win.

2. Oak Hill vs Shady Spring – Baseball

Grant Davis hits 3-Run home run.

1. Greenbrier West vs Shady Spring – Softball

Katlyn Gray hits grand slam to tie start a comeback win.

Congratulations Katlyn on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!