Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week: 4-28

Check out this week’s Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Week!
5. Midland Trail @ Fayetteville – Softball
Taylor Harrell hits 3-Run home run.
4. James Monroe @ Independence – Softball
Emille Canterbury hits 2-Run home run.
3. Independence vs James Monroe – Baseball
Michael McKinney forces error for walk-off win.
2. Oak Hill vs Shady Spring – Baseball
Grant Davis hits 3-Run home run.
1. Greenbrier West vs Shady Spring – Softball
Katlyn Gray hits grand slam to tie start a comeback win.
Congratulations Katlyn on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Week!