Gino’s Top Five Plays of the Spring Season 2019

5. Independence vs Wyoming East – Softball Sectionals – May 5th edition
Nicole Kester lays out to make the catch on a putout.
4. James Monroe @ Greenbrier East – Baseball – April 7th edition
David Hofmann catches line drive, then dives to first base to record a double play
3. Woodrow Wilson vs Riverview – Baseball Sectionals – May 12th edition
Hunter Fansler drills a grand slam.
2. Greenbrier West vs Shady Spring – Softball – April 28th edition
Katlyn Gray hits grand slam to tie start a comeback win.
1. Micah Alleyne – Woodrow Wilson – Track and Field – May 19th edition
Micah took home four individual state titles, winning the 400, 200, 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Congratulations Mikah on having the Gino’s Top Play of the Season!