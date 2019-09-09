Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out the Gino’s Top 5 Plays from the week of September 2nd to September 8th.
Home Sports News High School Gino’s Top 5 Plays – September 8th
High SchoolSportsSports News
Gino’s Top 5 Plays – September 8th
By Yazmin RodriguezSep 09, 2019, 00:21 am12
Yazmin Rodriguez
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.