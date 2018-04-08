(WOAY) – Enjoy this week’s Gino’s Top 5 Plays!
Home Sports News Sports Gino’s Top 5 Plays
SportsSports News
Gino’s Top 5 Plays
By Paloma VillicanaApr 08, 2018, 18:30 pm14
Previous PostWest Virginia State Police Warning Residents Of Phone Scam Next PostMissing 5-year-old boy with autism presumed dead; father arrested for 'intentionally' killing him: Authorities
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.