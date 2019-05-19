Giant Flea Market on State Fairgrounds Brings in Large Weekend Crowd

Greenbrier County, W.Va (WOAY) – Around 300 vendors set up at this year’s giant flea market. While some were selling there for the first time, others have been setting up on the fairground almost since the beginning.

“I’ve been doing it for several years, and we we enjoy doing it,” local vendor Davy McKinney said. “We go around and buy a lot of antiques and bring them back and clean them up and sell them and go to markets and play music. We have a good time and meet a lot of good people.”

Vendors were selling everything from antiques to homemade crafts to furniture. Even state fair food vendors were in attendance serving up the fair’s classics. And while the majority of vendors are locals the flea market is starting to bring in people from all over.

“We do have vendors who come and sell . We have some people from Florida who come up and sell their honey. They’re honeybee keepers. And South Carolina,” Ellen Dillon, the state fair’s administrative assistant, said. “I mean people are starting to come from all over. But it’s just a fun time to get together. And everybody has so many different things, so it’s neat.”

Today around 1,000 people were on grounds. Dillon said on Saturday that the crowd even looked similar to the state fair. Those attending say the flea market is a great way to support local growth.

“It brings a lot to the community to have something like this close by. It brings a lot of tourism in,” Heather Gill, a local woman in attendance, said. “A lot of people from other areas we hear come down. We both, I work in Nicholas County and he works in Raleigh County, and we hear a lot from those areas coming over too.”

If you missed out on the action this time, the fair will have their fall flea market on the third weekend in September.