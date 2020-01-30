Ghent community members put on blood drive in honor of the four men killed in the Little General explosion

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon to honor the lives lost in the 2007 explosion, the American Red Cross and members of the community came together to put on an annual blood drive.

This is the 13th anniversary of the explosion. The event started at 1 p.m. at the Ghent Fire Department and went until 6 p.m. A member of the community, Sue Baldwin says this is a great way to honor the four men.

“I think that it’s awesome that they do this every year. They need to be remembered for what they sacrificed and what their family sacrificed,” said blood donator Sue Baldwin.

The blood drive was held by the American Red Cross.