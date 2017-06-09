Getaway prizes offered to fans of West Virginia

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s tourism commissioner has added getaway prizes to her call for tweets, posts, selfies and other photographs telling people about the state.

In advance of West Virgina’s 154th birthday on June 20, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby has invited residents and visitors to list and show reasons they find West Virginia exceptional.

The Division of Tourism is doing it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven and wants others to do the same.

Framed as fun competition, she says it’s also serious since the state has been held back by stereotypes from people who’ve never been here.

Daily prizes range from golf getaways at state resorts to two-night cabin retreats, scenic train rides and whitewater rafting.

The division says winners will be selected randomly through a hashtag search.

