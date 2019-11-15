Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Get paid 1,000 dollars to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Get paid 1,000 dollars to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 15, 2019, 07:52 am

3
0

(ABC 30) If one of your favorite parts of the holidays is turning on the TV to watch some of your favorite Christmas-themed films, we may have found your dream job.

CenturyLink is looking to hire someone willing to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before the holiday.

Many people may do this for free, but whoever the tech company hires will be paid $1,000.

While watching the film, CenturyLink expects its one-time employee to document his or her feelings during the movie marathon on social media.

The company is accepting applications through Dec. 6.

You can apply here.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X