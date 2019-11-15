Get paid 1,000 dollars to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies

(ABC 30) If one of your favorite parts of the holidays is turning on the TV to watch some of your favorite Christmas-themed films, we may have found your dream job.

CenturyLink is looking to hire someone willing to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before the holiday.

Many people may do this for free, but whoever the tech company hires will be paid $1,000.

While watching the film, CenturyLink expects its one-time employee to document his or her feelings during the movie marathon on social media.

The company is accepting applications through Dec. 6.

You can apply here.