BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Get a year’s worth of Wendy’s Frostys for just $2
National NewsNewsWatch

Get a year’s worth of Wendy’s Frostys for just $2

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 29, 2018, 10:26 am

73
0

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WKRC) – Frosty-lovers rejoice! Wendy’s is offering a year’s-worth of the delicious frozen treat for just $2.

The fast food chain is currently selling a “Frosty Key Tag”, which lets patrons snag a “junior-sized” Frosty at a limit of one a day for a year.

Sales of the key tag will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Dave Thomas is the founder of Wendy’s, and was adopted himself. The foundation has been helping children find families since it’s beginning in 1992.

You can purchase a key tag at a Wendy’s until the promotion ends on January 31st.

You can see a list of participating Wendy’s locations online here

Previous PostNEW DETAILS: Raleigh County Man Arrested For Murder After Man Refuses To Leave Residence
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X