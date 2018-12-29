Get a year’s worth of Wendy’s Frostys for just $2

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WKRC) – Frosty-lovers rejoice! Wendy’s is offering a year’s-worth of the delicious frozen treat for just $2.

The fast food chain is currently selling a “Frosty Key Tag”, which lets patrons snag a “junior-sized” Frosty at a limit of one a day for a year.

All it takes is $2 to get the hook up on Free Jr. Frosty treats all year long. Get your Frosty Key Tag and help support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. pic.twitter.com/vhOZJbeeD0 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 11, 2018

Sales of the key tag will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Dave Thomas is the founder of Wendy’s, and was adopted himself. The foundation has been helping children find families since it’s beginning in 1992.

You can purchase a key tag at a Wendy’s until the promotion ends on January 31st.

You can see a list of participating Wendy’s locations online here