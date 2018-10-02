Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Gerber is looking for a new Spokesbaby

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 02, 2018, 07:17 am

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (WOAY)– Early childhood nutrition leader Gerber announced the launch of its ninth annual Photo Search contest, providing parents across the nation the opportunity to see their little one become Gerber’s 2019 Spokesbaby!

 

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to four years old are encouraged to post a favorite, recent photo of their little one on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018 for a chance to have their child serve as an adorable ambassador for the brand. The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and the family will win the ultimate grand prize of $50,000.

 

Launched in 2010, Photo Search was inspired by a commitment to do “Anything for Baby” and from the countless photos received over the years of parents who see their little ones in Gerber’s iconic baby logo.

“Every year, for our annual Photo Search, we choose the baby who exemplifies Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. “Our 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, Lucas Warren, was the perfect fit to represent the brand. Lucas was chosen out of more than 140,000 entries because of his expressiveness and his contagious smile. We’re excited for Lucas to now pass the torch to our 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby by serving as an honorary judge on this year’s panel!”

According to Lucas’s mom, “We have loved every minute of our experience with Gerber and are so proud and humbled by the love the world has shown our little boy. We look forward to meeting this year’s Photo Search winner and can’t wait to see where this incredible journey takes them, just like it has for us!”

To enter the photo search, upload and post your little one with #GerberPhotoSearch2018 on Instagram. For official rules, visit Gerber.com/photo-search-2018.

Daniella Hankey

