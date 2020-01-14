George Sitler officially files to run another term as Mercer County’s Prosecuting Attorney

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – George Sitler, Mercer County’s Prosecutor, has filed for re-election. Sitler, a Republican, has worked in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since January 1, 2005.

“I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made to improve services to crime victims in our County. During my term, we’ve secured over $250,000.00 in Federal grant funding for additional child abuse Prosecutors, investigators, and victim advocates. My office has brought 30 serious Felony cases to trial, obtaining the most severe penalties available under our laws. We’ve also worked with our law enforcement agencies and school administrators to improve security in Mercer County Schools.

I have worked with our local Legislators to sponsor legislation to increase the penalties for crimes resulting to injuries to children, distracted driving, and methamphetamine distribution.

I have tried more child sexual assault and murder cases than any attorney currently practicing in our County. I hope to continue serving Mercer County’s citizens in the pursuit of justice. “