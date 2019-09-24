GEAR UP Program Held At Princeton Senior High School

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WOAY)- September 23-27 is National GEAR UP week.

GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. It helps high school seniors prepare for obtaining their college diploma or skill set certificate. Princeton Senior High School invited Elizabeth Manuel and Zach Gowen to speak today about how students can prepare for the next step in their lives.

“It’s to help more students be prepared to go to college and then transition and be retained so they can pursue their educational dreams,” said Elizabeth Manuel, the Senior Director of Student Services with West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

“A lot of the time these kids think all there is to life is what they see on a daily basis, so we’re trying to open that perspective and give them tools in terms of moving forward with success,” said Youth Engagement Expert and former WWE Wrestler Zach Gowen.

The program is manged by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.